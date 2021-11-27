Three brothers have been found guilty of fraud by the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Emmanuel Udofa, Thank God Udofa, and Jonathan Udofa on one count charge of false representation.

The brothers were caught pretending to be Chinese men led by James Changhan.

The anti-graft agency told the court their offence was contrary to the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976.

The three pleaded guilty to the charge against them at their Thursday hearing, leading to convictions by the court.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba sentenced each convict to three years imprisonment.

However, Emmanuel and Thank God were offered a way out with an option of fine of N200,000 each, and Jonathan was hit with an option of fine of N100,000.

The judge also gave a Lexus car, phones, and N3.6 million seized from the brothers to the Federal Government.

