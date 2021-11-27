The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has congratulated his alma mater, Prempeh College, for emerging as the winners of the 2021 National Maths and Science Quiz (NMSQ).



Taking to his Facebook post, Dr

Opoku-Prempeh said though the competition was a thrilling final, he lauded their worthy opponents, Presec and Keta SHTS, for putting up a gallant performance.

“In particular, Keta SHTS showed a lot of grit in getting to the final,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Prempeh College will gallantly defend the cup next year, and keep it in Kumasi.

“We shall equal Presec’s six-win record in 2022 and break it the following year,” he added.

Prempeh College won their fifth NSMQ title on Friday, November 26, 2021.



They beat Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC, LEGON), and Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) in the 2021 edition of the keenly followed contest.







