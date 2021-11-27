FDA retrieves 270 cartons of expired Charme Sparkling juice

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has retrieved some 270 cartons of Charme Sparkling non-alcoholic red and white grape juice from the market.

According to the Authority, these cartons are expired, thus, were retrieved with the help of the Police Service after a tip off from a vigilant member of the public.

In a press release, signed by Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Delese Darko, the FDA revealed the details of the expired products as “Charme Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Red Grape – best before 25/10/2021; and Charme Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Grape Juice – best before 06/08/2021.”

The said distributor of the expired product has been apprehended to assist with investigations.

Also, persons in possession of these products are being advised to return them to any FDA office across the country.