The Ghana Publishing Association (GPA) has slammed the government’s decision to impose a whopping 27.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) on imported textbooks, warning that it will have devastating consequences on the education sector.

According to GPA President, Asare Konadu Yamoah, the move is a deliberate attempt to cripple the industry, which is already struggling to stay afloat.

With local printing capacity limited to just 40%, the tax hike will make it impossible for publishers to import essential textbooks, leaving students and educators in the lurch.

“This decision will have a ripple effect on the entire education sector,”Yamoah cautioned in an interview with Adom News.

He added, “We urge the government to reconsider this punitive tax and find alternative solutions to support the growth of the publishing industry.”

The GPA’s warning comes as a stark reminder of the importance of accessible and affordable educational materials in shaping the future of Ghana’s youth.

Will the government heed the warning and take steps to mitigate the damage, or will the education sector be left to bear the brunt of this controversial tax hike?.

