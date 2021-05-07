Rachel Maame Adwoa Amuah, a 25-year-old Ghanaian lady has been murdered in cold blood at the Brickell neighbourhood in Miami, United States of America.

In a report on the YouTube handle of WPLG Local 10, it is indicated that the lady named Rachel Maame Adwoa Amuah was killed on the seventh floor of a high-rise building.

The police reportedly got a call from the area and upon getting to the location, they found Maame Adwoa with fatal gun wounds on her neck.

The young lady was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but she, unfortunately, gave up the ghost after a while.

It is reported that one person has been detained and a witness is also assisting with investigations, but the reasons for the crime are currently unclear.

Miami investigators say they are looking for surveillance video within the area to ascertain the cause of the crime and are working to find out more details about the Ghanaian victim.

