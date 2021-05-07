The online protest in Ghana which is being championed with the hashtag, #FixGhanaNow, has taken a new turn Friday where constituents are now naming and shaming politicians who are incompetent.

The calling out gesture forms part of the protest which started on Monday where many citizens are urging the incumbent to fix the country.

On Friday, many MPs, DCEs and MCEs of various constituencies were posted together with photos and videos showing untarred roads, broken bridges and poorly developed projects among others that need apt attention from political leaders.

Check out some of the tweets below:

This road is from Amasaman-Ashalaja-Kasoa. This was completed days before the 2016 election. The road got destroyed before the 2020 election.



The MP at Ashalaja(Domeabra-Obom Constituency) is Sophia Akuoko. She comes over here during election time to share kenkey #NameAndShame pic.twitter.com/ZqzEmSzxUy — Ntim Darkwah (@NtimDarkwah1) May 7, 2021

Ashiaman, Washington Road(Greater Accra o)! Hon. Nii Larye Afotey Agbo did very little to help improve the lives of his people in the Kpong Katamanso Constituency! He's no more the MP but he must be questioned! #NameandShame #FixGhanaNow #FixingTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/sEY40noPmP — Mc Mens 🇬🇭 🇳🇬 (@Mc_Mens1) May 7, 2021

William Owuraku Audio, MP for Afigya Kwabre South, Dep. Minister for Energy. You promised us better roads and reiterated it would be completed before elections. See how it's going…. Yabre#NameAndShame #FixingTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/Rrwz4If3x5 — Awingobit (@themakosam) May 7, 2021

R~ The road // L ~ The MP for Ningo-Pram.



Sam George @samgeorgegh promised and promised everything about this road but nothing has changed.



E. T Mensah spent 100yrs as MP and left it this way.



What shall we tell them?

Ans: #FixGhanaNow #nameandshame #FixTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/M2eQEDoE4l — Horgah Edem Anonu (@iamahedem) May 7, 2021

This is the Tanoso Kessben area!!!!!



This is supposed to be a bridge!!!!

Not safe at alllllllllllll……….



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko..

Sir, kindly fix this death trap bridge.#nameandshame #FixGhanaNow pic.twitter.com/Rob92NjBMB — AFRAKUMAH VENZA (@AfrakumahV) May 7, 2021

This is just behind Nana Addo just see this ohh #NameAndShame 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ODOKSjGhFM — 😎HOVA🥇🇬🇭🇪🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@hova_jnr) May 7, 2021

#NameAndShame #FixingTheCountryGhana

Oppong Nkrumah Dey talk like parrot see en constituency pic.twitter.com/HR0aG2qyii — DJ KAPTURE (@kapture_dj) May 7, 2021

Bosomtwe constituency main road leading to a tourist attraction site, Mp hon. Osei Adutwim #FixGhanaNow #Nameandshame pic.twitter.com/wWpe9ctT8O — nICE mAN (@nICEmAM6) May 7, 2021

A completed 500 bed capacity HOSPITAL at Aseri in the Ashanti Region left to rot!

5years plus since..#FixGhanaNow



#NameAndShame pic.twitter.com/HDzhtMnKwP — slightly used virgin(SUV) 🗨️ (@theonlySUV) May 7, 2021

#NameAndShame#FixGhanaNow

OB Amoah

Mp for Akuapem South

Deputy Minister for local Goverment and Rural development pic.twitter.com/ul7Z3XKCTh — Ofb McKenzie ❄ (@merkyofb) May 7, 2021

I’m back again with pictures of Ahafo Kenyasi. I took these pictures today. This town produces tons of Gold and yet this is the mess citizens live with due to “nonsensical” bureaucracy and bad leaders! #FixGhanaNow https://t.co/jQA3WmnRw0 pic.twitter.com/OvZBK5Hude — Senior Small🇬🇭 (@SeniorSmall) May 6, 2021

This the current state of Eastern Regional hospital President Nana Addo went to cut sod for in 2020. When we say they should #FixTheCountryNow they would tell us to fix ourselves.#fixghananow pic.twitter.com/jFmRfw2V2t — slightly used virgin(SUV) 🗨️ (@theonlySUV) May 6, 2021

#nameandshame #FixTheCountryGhana

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan

MP for Ayawaso west Wuogon

Deputy Majority Chief Whip pic.twitter.com/pax79ZpCBK — Don (@ChuckMickson) May 7, 2021

#nameandshame

Community Center Project being abandoned from 2016 up to date in Abuesi in the Shama Constituency in Shama District..Our MP Samuel Ericsson Abakah pic.twitter.com/yNWRup4TVe — DayDay (@QwameDayDay) May 7, 2021

Dr kwaku Afriyie he brought the material to fix it during the election time.after he won p3 den he gey ein eyes. The bridge has been there for like 25years still they no fix am #NameAndShame pic.twitter.com/2dltjDgC1X — Heavy Hitta!! (@AddaeBismark16) May 7, 2021