A member of the communication team for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has criticized the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, for undermining John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.

Annan emphasized that the fundamental needs of unemployed youth go beyond sexual desires, as they are grappling with the challenges of unemployment.

In a video that has gained prominence on social and traditional media, Minister Yakubu questioned the practicality of the 24-hour economy policy, suggesting that it might interfere with farmers’ marital responsibilities.

Despite facing criticism for his remarks, Yakubu defended himself, stating that he was merely cautioning his constituents.

During an appearance on Metro TV in Accra, Beatrice Annan expressed bewilderment at the comments made by a government appointee, stating that such remarks objectify women.

She highlighted the irony of a government official, enjoying benefits like a Land Cruiser and per diem, focusing on sex-related matters instead of addressing the unemployment crisis among the youth.

“He is on the government payroll, enjoying allowances and a Land Cruiser, yet he is fixated on sex and objectifying women. The youth of this country cannot even afford basic needs, let alone think about relationships. Romance without financial stability is futile,” Annan exclaimed.

She further challenged the ruling government and its communicators to present alternative solutions for job creation rather than ridiculing the proposed 24-hour economy policy.

Annan pointed out the disparity between those in power, comfortably enjoying government perks, and the struggling youth who are more concerned about securing basic necessities before contemplating relationships.

“Instead of sitting in their Land Cruisers and enjoying government largesse, they should focus on addressing our needs. We want food first, and then we can think about other aspects of life, including relationships,” she asserted.

