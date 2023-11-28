England Manager, Gareth Southgate is confident Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo will snub Ghana and represent the Three Lions.

Mainoo has represented England at U17, U18 and U19 levels, but is still eligible for Ghana through his parents.

However, a report by the Daily Star reveals that Southgate is desperate to see him pledge his international future to the Three Lions instead.

The England boss is expected to hold talks with the midfielder in the hope of persuading him to stick with the country of his birth.

Mainoo could even be fast-tracked into Lee Carsley’s England U21 squad to speed up the process.

Mainoo dominated the headlines following his outstanding performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

It was his competitive debut in the Premier League and former Red Devil players and pundits queued up to praise his maturity, in what was a white-hot atmosphere at Goodison Park.

Mainoo, 18, who joined United as a kid helped United win the FA Youth Cup in 2022 and was rewarded with his first professional contract earlier this year, worth around £10,000 a week.

He made his competitive debut in January when he started in a 3-0 EFL Cup win over Charlton and since then Southgate has been keeping close tabs on Mainoo’s progress and is aware the teenage sensation could still decide to choose the Black Stars.