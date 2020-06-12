Police at Ada are interrogating 24 persons arrested in a swoop last week at Ada Foah, Big Ada, Gorm and Ocanseykorpe over some criminal activities in the area.

The suspects, between the ages of 16 and 56, were arrested for various offences and were said to be in possession of 241 brown paper wraps of suspected Indian hemp.

In an interview with Adom News, Ada District Police Commander, DSP Andreas Kordzo Mifetu, said the suspects were in possession and used narcotic drugs without authority.

“Apart from the 241 brown paper wraps, we also retrieved from them quantities of leaves and seeds suspected to be ‘wee.’

“We also had 27 pieces of toffee-like substance believed to be cannabis sativa known as Indian hemp. There were other items such as pair of scissors, phones among other things,” he said.

The command will arraign those culpable and release those deemed innocent.

“As at now, we have taken their statements and are screening them. We will put those found culpable before court,” DSP Mifetu said.

The command believes possession and use of narcotics could be linked to criminal activities in the area including robbery.

DSP Mifetu added that the swoop formed part of measures to clamp down on criminal activities.