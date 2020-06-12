A 4-year-old boy, Kofi Baa, has met his untimely death following the collapse of his family’s one-bedroom at Gomoa Jukwa.

Two others are said to be in critical conditions as a result of the collapse which occurred during a heavy downpour in the area.

Mother of the deceased child, Maame Efua Pentsewa, said she had stepped out of her room to pass urine as her children slept, only for the building to collapse on them.

She said even though she shouted for help, they noticed one of her sons had unfortunately passed by the time the had been brought from under the collapsed building.

4-year-old, Kofi Baa

The body of the deceased has been sent to Agona Swedru Hospital mortuary with the two others on admission in the same hospital.

Madam Pentsewa has appealed for support to cater for the children.