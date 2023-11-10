The Adentan Circuit Court has remanded a labour­er, Richard Bajian for breaking into two offices at East Legon, Accra.

Richard Bajian, 23, who is said to have broken into the office of Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana, stole four laptop computers and a Samsung mobile phone, all valued at GH¢25,300.

The accused also broke into the Millenium Prom­ise Alliance office and caused damage to a glass door valued at GH¢1,450.

Charged with two counts of unlawful entry, two counts of causing unlawful damage and stealing, Bajian, 23, pleaded not guilty.

The court did not grant bail application for Bajian and ordered the prosecution to furnish it with a Madina Dis­trict Court proceedings, which indicated that accused had been convicted and sentenced to seven months imprisonment on a similar charge.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah also ordered the prosecution to fur­nish defence counsel with other documents and file disclosures.

The order came after the prosecution indicated that the accused had been convicted and sentenced by Madina Court on a similar charge.

Mr Yaw Dankwah, the de­fence counsel, objected to the prosecution’s claim that accused was a criminal, and the court adjourned to November 20.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the first complainant, Barbara Wudah, is an administrator of Millenium Promise Alliance, and the second complainant is Nathaniel Ackon, an IT officer of CAMFED-Ghana.

The prosecution said Baijan is a labourer residing at Ayigbe Town, Shiashie.

According to Chief Inspector, Lan­yo, Baijan scaled the wall of Millenium Promise Alliance and entered the premises with intent to steal.

The prosecution said, Baijan broke the main glass door with a cutlass and entered the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera Room and disconnected the links to avoid being identified.

Chief Insp Lanyo said the camera, however, had filmed Baijan earlier when he entered the premises.

The prosecution told the court that Baijan ransacked the CCTV room, but he did not steal anything there.

Chief Insp Lanyo said Bajian entered CAMFED Ghana office which was located close to the Millenium Promise Alliance, and used a pair of scissors to force open the kitchen security door and caused damage to a glass door.

The prosecution said Baijan ransacked the room and took away four computers, four com­puter chargers and a Samsung mobile phone.

The court heard that Baijan packed the items into a bag pack and climbed a ladder into an uncompleted building.

Chief InspLanyo said David Tetteh, a witness in the case, spotted Baijan and raised the alarm.

The prosecution stated that Baijan took to his heels, but he (Baijan) was arrested and handed over together with the items he had stolen to patrol Team.

Chief Insp Lanyo said ac­cused had committed a similar offence, and he was tried and sentenced to seven months im­prisonment by the District Court at Madina, presided over by Ms Susana Nyakotey.

ALSO READ: