DISCLAIMER FOR ALL OUR SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES

The Multimedia Group uploads newspaper headlines as an innocent disseminator of information.



The uploads are done in line with the constitutional rights to freedom of expression and information; and its duty to keep the public informed on issues of national interest and similar topics.

The Multimedia Group does not exercise editorial duties whatsoever over the contents of the newspapers.

Accordingly, any person affected by any of the uploads should notify us for the necessary steps to be taken.