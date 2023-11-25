Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abukari Damba believes Black Stars can still make it to the 2026 World Cup slated to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana kicked off their qualifiers with a home win against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium with Inaki Williams scoring a late goal.

In their second Group I game against Comoros at the Stade de Moroni, Myziane Maolida’s solitary strike condemned the Black Stars to a defeat.

The defeat leave Ghana at the 4th position with three points after two games.

However, Damba speaking in an interview questioned the level of intrinsic motivation for the players under Chris Hughton but reiterated that the team can still redeem themselves and make it to the Mundial for the fifth time.

“I always talk about the intrinsic motivation of these players, are these players self-motivated enough to play for the national team, these are some of the questions that we always have to ask,” he told Citi Sports.

“But that notwithstanding, I still think we have the opportunity to redeem ourselves [Black Stars], both players and the technical team.

“So far, it is not looking too good, but we can always improve it.

“Again, emphasis on intrinsic motivation, whether they are self-motivated enough to be called upon to play for the senior national team.

“How do players feel when invited to come and play for the national, all these questions need to be answered.

“How do they approach games?

“Whether they play their hearts out and then we juxtapose that with what they play at the various clubs, then we can tell,” he added.

Chris Hughton and his boys will now switch focus to the upcoming African Cup of Nations )AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire commencing next year, in January.

The Black Stars have been paired with seven-time AFCON Champions Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group B for the tournament.

Ghana exited at the group stage in the last edition, following a 3-2 loss to Comoros in the final group game under former coach, Milovan Rajevac.

READ ALSO