Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says the team will continue to work hard to find solutions to help Inaki Williams end his goal drought with the senior national team.

The 29-year-old has been on impressive form for his side club, Athletic Bilbao this season but Inaki is yet to find the back of the net despite making 11 appearances for the Black Stars since switching nationality to play for the West African country in June last year.

His form at the international level has raised questions but Hughton says they are bent on finding the ‘right formula’ for the forward to break the duck.

“It’s our responsibility. Sometimes, it can click straight away. Sometimes it can take time and with Inaki, I think there is no question about his willingness to score or to work hard. We just have to continue to work hard to find the right formulas to give him the service that he needs” the gaffer told the press on Thursday.

Inaki Williams has so far scored five goals in 13 La Liga games.

He will however be given another opportunity with Ghana hosting Madagascar in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17.

