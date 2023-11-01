The Confederations of African Football (CAR) have appointed Moroccan referee, Guezzaz Samir to officiate Ghana’s game against Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will host the Barea at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Group I opener on Friday, November 17.

Samir will be assisted by Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant I), Naciri Hamza (Assistant II) and EL Jaafari Noureddine (Fourth Referee).

Nigeria’s Shaibu Amadu is the Referee Assessor and Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria operates as the Match Commissioner.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars will need to beat Madagascar next month before travelling to Comoros for the second game of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana last beat Madagascar 3-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium in June 2022 and will be looking forward to another victory over the East Africans.

Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena Gyan and Osman Bukari netted for Ghana in the 3-0 win.