Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has announced a strong Black Stars starting XI against Madagascar.

Ghana will host the Barea in their first Group I games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori returns to the post.

Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, and Gideon Mensah form the partnership at the defense.

Baba Iddrisu and Salis Samed are the defensive midfielder.

Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams are the attackers with Antoine Semenyo playing as the striker.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew, who made his way to the squad has been left on the bench.

Full squad below:

The Black Stars are hoping to secure a win today to get off to a very good start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

There will be a live commentary on Asempa FM and Adom FM.

For more updates and reactions, log on to Adomonline.com.