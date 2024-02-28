Former Minority leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, is shocked President Akufo-Addo did not apologise to Ghanaians for mismanaging the economy.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Mr. Iddrisu could not fathom why the President had caused so much hardship to Ghanaians yet failed to apologise when given the opportunity.

“Our country, the economy is in peril. Ghanaians are going through unacceptable, excruciating hardships. The President ought to have apologised to Ghanaians that, ‘I came seven years ago promising to redeem you and to end your suffering. I have failed in ending that suffering and, therefore, I’m sorry’,” he said.

Mr. Iddrisu also said he expected the President to explain why his appointees are getting rich quickly at the expense of Ghanaians.

The Tamale South MP said it was becoming evident that the President was giving up on the fight against corruption.

Mr. Iddrisu described President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nations Address is a “campaign message”.

“Was it the President’s State of the Nation address or a campaign message for Bawumia? I think that the President came to launch a campaign to determine his successor rather than deliver a State of the Nation Address” he stated.





The Tamale South MP reiterated, “I’m sure he came to deliver a ‘State of the Message of Bawumia’ wanting to succeed him so, it was more a ‘State of Bawumia’s Campaign’ than a State of the Nation Address.”



