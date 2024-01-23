The Chief Executive Officer of Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has sent an important message to former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the build-up to the 2024 election.

According to him, the two, who are the front-runners from the two main political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as others who want to lead the country, must tread cautiously.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana said these leaders must publicly commit to “zero tolerance for violence during the 2024 election.”

“No one should die because of the election” and stressed that “leadership is service, and we cannot die before you win. Mahama, Bawumia, Alan and the rest who wants to lead us must come out clear on this” he stressed.

He expressed concern about the prevalence of electoral violence in Africa but acknowledged that Ghana has done well in avoiding such conflicts.

However, Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong underscored for politicians to do more to ensure that Ghana does not lose its title as a country with minimal electoral violence.

“The Ghanaian soil must not drink the blood of innocent souls—zero tolerance of electoral death. Violence must be treated plainly; we shouldn’t have to treat political violence with kid gloves because it will come to swallow all of us, including those who created it” he added.

It is heartbreaking – Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong condemns Black Stars

NPP sets date for John Kumah’s acclamation