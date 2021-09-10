Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to put election 2020 behind them and prepare for unquestionable victory in the 2024 polls.

Mr Mahama, in a meeting with the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs as part of his Thank You tour, observed that “when two sheep knock their heads in a fight, each goes back, prepares and comes back with a bang.

“I want to assure you that, this is the stage the NDC is in now. In 2024, we are coming back with a well-prepared force for a victory that no one can argue about. We are just like the sheep which has gone back and coming back with a victorious bang,” he added.

He also insisted that the NDC did not lose the 2020 elections.

“We went into a contest in the year 2020. The results have been clear to each and every one of us. We went into an election we know we didn’t lose, what happened at the various collation centres and in court is now behind us,” Mr Mahama said.

The NDC 2020 flagbearer further explained that the National Executives of the party will be going back to the regions for an outreach, as part of processes to rebuild the party for the “battle” ahead.

He added that “under normal circumstances, I should have come with just two words; “Thank You” and return.

“However, we must take stalk of the various contributions you gave us for you to know we really appreciate it.”

Mr Mahama reiterated the NDC’s commitment to building a better Ghana when the party is voted into power.

“We all come out to vote looking forward to a better life. But look at the economic situation today, unemployment amongst the youth, etc. The NDC cannot fold its arms in despair, but will be willing at any time to help in building our nation.

“After five years, we still have abandoned road projects, school projects, hospitals amongst others. We must speak out on all these issues because it was not my money that was used to construct these projects but our collective taxes. The NDC will surely be back to take this country to a higher height,” he said.