There is tension in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Gomoa Central following the parliamentary primaries.

According to reports, the candidate who won the contest, Kwame Yawson Deen subjected the former Member of Parliament for the area, Appoh to public ridicule.

He claimed the former deputy Minister for Gender and Social Protection failed woefully as an MP and he has come to make things right.

This has angered majority of NDC supporters who are convinced Mr. Deen used foul means to win the parliamentary primaries.

He polled 443 votes, followed by Madison Adanusa who got 326 and Arthur Duncan got 242 of the total votes cast.

The NDC supporters who hold Ms. Appoh in high esteem claimed Kwame Deen decided to insult her just to win the primaries.

But they have decided to give him a taste of his own medicine by voting against him in the 2024 general elections.

However, as the mother figure in the constituency, Rachel Appoh in a post on Facebook appealed for calm.

According to her, their focus should be on winning the seat back from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help former President John Mahama win the elections.

“I understand your agitation in the constituency as it stands now but I will urge all of you to calm down because I can’t watch me fail… Yes he disrespected me big time however, I have forgiven him because NDC first” Ms. Appoh said.

She however warned those who want to dent her reputation to stop since her supporters numbering over 5000 will match them boot-for boot.

Rachel Appoh pledged her commitment to help in the campaign for NDC to win the Gomoa Central seat from NPP.

“Remember my name is Rachel Appoh. NDC first; I can’t wait to be part to capture our seat from NPP come 2024” she added.