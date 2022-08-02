Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has explained his tactics after the second leg tie against Benin in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Ghana after recording a 3-0 win in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium recorded a 1-0 win over the Squirrels at their backyard in the preliminary round of the qualifiers.

Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute.

The Black Galaxies head to the next round with a 4-0 win aggregate and will play Nigeria in the final round of the qualifiers.

Speaking after the game, the Great Olympics trainer lauded his side and explained his tactics.

“We played Benin in Cape Coast and we recorded a 3-0 win but I realised that we were better than them,” the veteran gaffer said after the game.

“It could have been more but my players were better in the first leg.

“We played better after scoring the two goals and going to Benin we realised that they were going to come at us with more men but we had a tactic to frustrate them because I realized that if they are not able to score in the first half, they would be frustrated and we saw it.

“I brought some players to frustrate so we beat them tactically,” he added.

The Black Galaxies finished 2nd in 2014 in South Africa. Ghana will be hoping to secure a ticket for the CHAN next year in Algeria.