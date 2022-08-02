Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketing Association of Ghana has joined the sit-down strike declared by the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union.

The move, they say, is in solidarity with the union following the government’s refusal to re-open some gas stations that were closed after the 2017 gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra affected its members.

Vice Chairman of the Association, Gabriel Kumi, made the revelation on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

He said the majority of their members were reeling in debt after they were banned from continuing the construction of new LPG outlets.

“Banks are chasing our members for defaulting in paying their loans; some have had their houses auctioned

About two of the members, Mr Kumi claimed, have died because they could not withstand the pressure from their banks.

What is worrying, he said, is the government’s decision to turn a deaf ear to their plight for five years and counting.

The LPG Marketing Association Vice Chairman bemoaned how they are helping reduce the unemployment situation in the country yet they are being ignored.

“We have been engaging the government on this matter for about five years and we are tired. This strike is indefinite until our concerns are addressed,” the stressed.

Mr Kumi maintained that until they are given the green light to continue the projects which they have obtained permits for, they will not open the gas outlets to the public.

Meanwhile, the Communications Manager of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mohammed Abdul Kudos said his outfit has started plans to meet the aggrieved parties.

He, however, said the tanker drivers and LPG Marketing Association failed to turn up for the meeting to resolve the matter.

Mohammed Abdul Kudos said the NPA was ready to engage thus the drivers and the marketers must demonstrate good faith.

“Let’s put our ego aside and come to the meeting otherwise the problem will not be solved” he added.