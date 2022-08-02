Unknown assailants have shot dead one Daniel Brempong at Nkonya Ntsumuru in the Oti Region.

The incident, according to the police, occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022, while the deceased was on his way to the farm.

A statement by the Oti Regional Public Affairs Officer ASP John Nchor said preliminary investigation has revealed the deceased was ambushed and shot.

The body has since been deposited at the Kpando Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Investigations have also commenced to bring the suspects to book amidst intensified patrols at Nkonya and its adjoining communities to ensure law and order.

Residents have thus been urged to remain calm.

