Zipline, a pioneer in cutting-edge drone technology, achieved a significant triumph as it executed a mission to deliver Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers to the remote district of Afram Plains.

As the BECE progresses to day 2, the drone delivered the papers to Anyinofi at Sekyere Afram Plains.

The district has only two BECE centres; Drobonso & Anyinofi which are both grappling with the issue of inaccessibility of roads, which has historically led to delays in the delivery of essential materials, including exam papers.

To address this obstacle and ensure timely delivery, Zipline harnessed its cutting-edge drone technology, originally designed for medical purposes.

The drone successfully navigated its course and completed the delivery to the Anyinofi center, situated in the challenging geographical terrain of Sekyere Afram Plains.

The drone initiative is part of Vice President Bawumia’s digitalization agenda.

The recent accomplishment of Zipline’s drone technology in successfully delivering BECE exam papers to the remote Afram Plains district has sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

The achievement, while hailed for its innovative use of technology, has also attracted bashing for the government.

Netizens have argued that there would be no need for an alternative means to deliver exams papers had the deplorable Sekyere roads been developed.