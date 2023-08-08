England forward Lauren James has apologised for her red card during the Women’s World Cup last-16 win over Nigeria and says she will learn from the experience.

She was sent off following a VAR review for stamping on Michelle Alozie’s back in a tie England won on penalties.

James will be suspended for Saturday’s quarter-final against Colombia.

“All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened,” she said on social media to Alozie.

“Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

The 21-year-old was one of the stars of England’s group games, with three goals and three assists.

Fifa could extend her ban to more than one game – which could see her miss the rest of the tournament even if England go all the way.

Nigeria’s Alozie, who plays for Houston Dash in the US, had posted: “We are playing on the world’s stage.

“This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

After the game, England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “She is inexperienced on this stage and in a split-second lost her emotions. It isn’t something she did on purpose. She apologised and felt really bad.

“She would never want to hurt someone. She is the sweetest person I know.”

