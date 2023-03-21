The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Richard Kingson will still be in charge as the goalkeepers’ trainer of the national team, the Black Stars.

This was made known during the unveiling of Chris Hughton as the head coach of the team.

Reports went rife that the former Ghana international is expected to lose his job as the Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer.

Chris Hughton, who is the new head coach of the team was said to be bringing changes in the technical team of the senior national team.

But Henry Asante Twum on Monday said Kingson was still at post together with the two assistant coaches.

“We haven’t made any changes in the technical team. Richard Kingston is still at post as the Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer,” the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] said.

Coach Hughton was outdoored at a press conference in Kumasi ahead of the Black Stars’ match against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.

Hughton has signed a contract till December 31, 2024.

Chris Hughton replaces Otto Addo who left the role after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament that took place in November/December last year.