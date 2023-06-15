The senior national team, the Black Stars will depart the shores of the country for Madagascar later today.

Ghana will be hosted by the Barea in the matchday five games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday.

The Black Stars have been in camp since Monday and held their final training on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana will go into the game knowing that they are a win away from securing qualification for the next AFCON tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars currently lead Group E with eight points followed closely by the Central African Republic who have also accumulated seven points.

Angola have five while Madagascar remain bottom with a single point after four round of matches.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 17:00GMT.

Chris Hughton will be hoping to steer the Black Stars to end the country’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought.

