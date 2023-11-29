Athletic Bilbao head coach, Ernesto Valverde says his team will miss Inaki Williams’ absence due to his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Inaki, who is the leading striker for the La Liga club is expected to be named in Black Stars squad for the 34th edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Speaking to the media after seeing Williams score in a 1-1 draw with Girona, Valverde touched on the issue of his top scorer’s impending departure for the tournament.

“Inaki is always in a good place. By the time he goes to the AFCON, we will start by being sharp. At the moment, we will go through at least December without any problems. We will lament his absence but we will see how things will turn out” he stated.

Williams’ goal against Girona is his sixth league goal of the 2023-2024 season to move Bilbao into fifth place in the league standings.

Ghana have been housed in Group B with Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

Inaki Williams will be hoping to make history by helping the Black Stars to end the country’s 41-year trophy drought.

The tournament kicks off from January 13 to February 11.

