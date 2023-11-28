Ghana forward, Inaki Williams scored a brilliant goal as Athletic Bilbao fought to snatch a point against Girona in the Spanish La Liga on Monday night.

Athletic Club were hosted at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi with Girona hoping to continue their impressive run.

Viktor Tsygankov gave the home side the lead in the 55th minute.

However, in the 90th minute, Inaki scored a stunning goal despite being pressured by the Girona defense with an assist from Oihan Sancet.

Despite both teams pressing for a winner, none could find it despite numerous chances created, resulting in a draw at the final whistle.

Williams boasts six goals and three assists from 14 appearances in the La Liga this season, affirming his crucial role in Athletic Bilbao’s campaign.

Bilbao are fifth and are pushing hard to secure European football next season.

Inaki Williams will hope to continue his impressive form when they host Rayo Vallecano at the San Mamés on Saturday, December 2.