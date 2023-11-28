Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, has expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ prospects of winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast next year.

The four-time African champions last secured the AFCON title in 1982 in Libya and have faced challenges in ending their trophy drought since then.

With the tournament set to commence in a few months, Appiah, who led the team to qualify for the 2006 and 2010 World Cup, believes Ghana has the potential to break the 41-year trophyless streak.

He emphasized the importance of self-belief among the players.

“I am very confident that Ghana can win the AFCON,” Appiah stated during the unveiling of the TotalEnergies AFCON trophy at the TotalEnergies Headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

He acknowledged the global evolution of football, emphasizing the competitive nature even against teams like Comoros.

“We should believe in ourselves and in the team. They should go out there and represent Ghana the best they can,” he added.

Ghana has been placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique for the upcoming AFCON.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2024, and will conclude on February 11, 2024.