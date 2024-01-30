Outspoken sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei-Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo is advocating for the dismissal of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

According to him, the Minister does not deserve to stay in office after failing to tell Ghanaians to budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Minister has been criticised after the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He is under pressure to disclosed the budget and how it was utilised at the tournament.

In support, Countryman Songo, host of the “Fire-for-Fire” show on Adom TV charged the Sports Minister to be accountable to Ghanaians.

“You used funds from Ghanaian taxpayers, and yet you kept the budget information hidden. Why withhold the budget for the team from Ghanaians before the tournament? You promised to provide a report upon your return; however, this lacks adherence to our country’s laws,” remarked Songo.

Asserting the need for transparency, he pressed further, “They should now come forward and disclose how much of the money is remaining. With only three matches played and no camp in South Africa, we demand a comprehensive breakdown. Start from where they camped at the Kwame Kyei Complex in Kumasi.”

In a pointed critique, Songo underscored the urgency of the situation ahead of the December general elections.

“This is an election year, and Ghanaians deserve to know. The Sports Minister should step down immediately, providing an explanation and a detailed breakdown before his departure. At least, around 7.5 million dollars should be left. Given that no matches were won, accountability is crucial,” he added.

