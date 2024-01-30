A 30-year-old mason, identified as Shadrack is on the run after allegedly murdering his girlfriend and two children.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Portia Yerebe (girlfriend), Nti Joseph (four-year-old stepson), and the two-week-old baby.

The dreadful incident occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, sending shockwaves through the community.

According to reports, Portia Yerebe’s mother visited her daughter’s residence, where she lived with her boyfriend, to bathe the newborn.

Upon arrival, she discovered the room was locked, prompting her to leave and return later in the evening.

However, when she did not hear from her daughter all day, she sought assistance from community leaders who together broke into the room.

They discovered the lifeless bodies of the victims in the room.

Initial observations revealed brutal injuries on Portia’s body, suggesting she may have been attacked with a sharp object, while the children displayed signs of poisoning.

The suspect, Shadrack is currently at large, and the police are actively pursuing him.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to a morgue for autopsy and preservation.