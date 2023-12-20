No player of Accra Hearts of Oak made it into the provisional squad of the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

11 home-based players have been included in the list slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year from January 13 to February 11.

Reigning Ghanaian champions, Medeama who lead with five representatives, a testament to their commendable CAF Champions League campaign.

Dreams FC and Great Olympics contribute two players each, while newly promoted Nation FC are represented by one player.

Asante Kotoko has a representative in the squad with midfielder Richmond Lamptey earning his debut call-up.

The unexpected exclusion of highly-rated Hearts of Oak player Ibrahim Salifu, despite widespread expectations of his selection, has prompted scrutiny of the criteria employed for national team player selection.

The provisional squad will undergo further pruning to form the final 27 players who will represent Ghana in the tournament.

The Black Stars are set to embark on their pre-tournament camp at least three weeks before their opening match, with the specific base awaiting confirmation.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Ghana’s group stage matches in the AFCON will commence with a clash against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by encounters with Egypt and Mozambique.

Below is Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad:

