Inaki Williams’ plans to join Black Stars camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be delayed after contracting an illness.

The 29-year-old has been named in Ghana’s final 27-man squad for the tournament in Ivory Coast later this month.

According to his parent club, Athletic Bilbao, Inaki has contracted illness and will be assessed by the medical team of the club.

The Spanish-based side also added that they have informed the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“Athletic Club player Iñaki Williams has been assessed by the red and white medical services earlier in the day at Lezama and is suffering from an illness which requires him rest. He has received treatment,” a club statement said.

“He will be assessed tomorrow so that he can travel and join the Ghana training camp as soon as possible.

“The medical services of the Ghanaian federation have been informed of the condition of the player.”

Inaki Williams who scored his first goal for the country against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers is determined to make an impact with the club.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will open camp on Tuesday, January 2 in Kumasi and will face Namibia in a friendly game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The final 27-man squad will depart for Ivory Coast on January 10.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.