President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku is confident the Black Stars will make a significant impact at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars, who are four-time Africa champions will be competing for the title in the neighbouring country, Ivory Coast this month as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.

Ghana are drawn in Group B, where they will face record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase.

At the official unveiling of the Black Stars squad for the tournament on Monday morning, the Ghana FA capo expressed optimism about the team’s prospects ahead of the tournament.

“Ivory Coast is possible and we have seen top-performing teams fail at tournaments and we have seen less-performing teams win trophies at tournaments so it is possible,” Mr Okraku said.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.

As part of the team’s preparations, the Black Stars will take on Namibia in an international friendly on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium before leaving for Ivory Coast on January 10.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.