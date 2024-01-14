Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has named a strong starting XI for the Black Stars’ opening game against Cape Verde in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The four-time African champions will take on the Island nation at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan in their Group B opener.

Richard Ofori will keep the post while Denis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku and Gideon Mensah form the defense.

Iddrisu Baba and Majeed Ashimeru will protect the back four as the defensive midfielder.

Joseph Paintsil, Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer and Jordan Ayew are playing as the attacking midfielders while Antoine Semenyo is the lone strike in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🗞️



– Salisu and Djiku at the back 🧱

– Semenyo spearheads the attack 👊🏾

– Ashimeru starts in midfield 💫

– Ransford Yeboah 👌🏾#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/GeYCfQynqm — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) January 14, 2024

Ghana is aiming to open their campaign with a win. The game kicks off at 20:00GMT.