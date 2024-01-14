Mohamed Salah saved Egypt from an embarrassing defeat in their opening Africa Cup of Nations game on Sunday as he converted a penalty seven minutes into injury time to snatch a 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check by the referee for a foul on Mostafa Mohamed in the area at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, and Salah’s strike denied Mozambique a historic first-ever AFCON win.

Mohamed had given record seven-time African champions Egypt the ideal start when he scored inside two minutes of the Group B encounter, but the sapping heat and humidity of a late afternoon kick-off then seemed to get the better of the Pharaohs.

Mozambique, who had not won a match in 12 previous attempts in four past appearances at the Cup of Nations, equalised through Witiness Quembo in the 55th minute.

The game was completely turned on its head as Mozambique scored again three minutes later when Clesio Bauque, on as a half-time substitute, burst through to make it 2-1.

However, the Mambas could not hold on for a famous win as Salah kept his cool at the death.

Group rivals Ghana and Cape Verde meet later in the same stadium.