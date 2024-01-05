The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the jersey numbers for the Black Stars in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 27-man squad, currently in Kumasi gearing up for the tournament in Ivory Coast, has been assigned their respective numbers.

Notably, team captain Andre Ayew will be donning the number 10 jersey, while his younger brother Jordan Ayew will be sporting the number 9.

Injured Thomas Partey’s number 8 jersey will be taken by Majeed Ashimeru.

Members of the Ghana Premier League, Richmond Lamptey, Jonathan Sowah, and Abdul Fatawu Hamid, have been assigned numbers 22, 27, and 17, respectively.

The country’s in-form forward, Mohammed Kudus, is set to wear the number 20 jersey.

The Black Stars, with the goal of ending Ghana’s 42-year trophy drought, find themselves in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Before departing for Ivory Coast on January 10, Chris Hughton and his team will assess their readiness in a friendly match against Namibia at the Baba Yara Stadium on January 8.

Below is a full list of jersey numbers for the 2023 Black Stars AFCON squad:

Goalkeepers

Joseph Wollacott – 12

Richard Ofori – 1

Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 16

Defenders

Alidu Seidu – 2

Denis Odoi – 3

Mohammed Salisu – 6

Kingsley Schindler – 5

Nicholas Opoku – 4

Alexander Djiku – 23

Daniel Amartey – 18

Gideon Mensah – 14

Abdul Fatawu Hamid – 17

Midfielders

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer – 7

Majeed Ashimeru – 8

Andre Ayew – 10

Abdul Salis Samed – 21

Iddrissu Baba – 26

Mohammed Kudus – 20

Richmond Lamptey – 22

Elisha Owusu – 15

Forwards

Jordan Ayew – 9

Joseph Paintsil – 13

Osman Bukari – 11

Inaki Williams – 19

Antoine Semenyo – 25

Jonathan Sowah – 27

Ernest Nuamah – 24