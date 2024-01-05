Football legend Mohammed Polo has shared his predictions for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, excluding Ghana from his list of favorites.

The highly anticipated tournament is just eight days away, with the Black Stars set to participate in the 34th edition.

Ghana’s national team, led by Chris Hughton, finds itself in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Following a lackluster performance in the last AFCON edition in Cameroon, the team is eager to showcase improvement this time around.

Despite his pivotal role in Ghana’s 1978 AFCON victory, Polo expressed doubt about the current team’s ability to secure the championship.

He believes that while the Black Stars may reach the semi-finals, clinching the title will prove challenging.

Polo, a legendary figure associated with Hearts of Oak and a former coach, revealed his top picks for potential AFCON winners.

He listed Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire in that order as his favorite countries to lift the coveted trophy.

As the Black Stars fine-tune their preparations in Kumasi, a friendly match against Namibia on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium will serve as a test of their readiness.

The team is scheduled to depart for the tournament on January 10.

Ghana’s AFCON journey kicks off on January 14 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, facing Cape Verde.

The group stage will conclude with a match against Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.