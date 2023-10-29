The matchday 7 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some interesting results.

The games kicked off on Friday at the Coronation Sunyani Park.

Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano hosted struggling Accra Lions. However, after 90 minutes, the game ended 1-1.

Ibrahim Fuseini in the 2nd minute broke the deadlock for the home side but Daniel Awuni scored in the 70th minute as Ibrahim Tanko and his side returned to the capital with a point.

On Saturday, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park hosted Hearts of Oak. The game was full of drama as both sides scored late.

Maccarthy Appiah in the 87th minute scored a brilliant freekick but as the home side thought they had secured all three points, Hamza Issah scored in the 92nd minute as the Phobians picked a point from the game.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics pipped Nations FC to pile more misery on the Premier League debutants.

Solomon Twene scored a late penalty in the 89th minute as the two-time Premier League champions secured all three points.

In the Sunday games, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium were held to a 1-1 drawn game by Bechem United.

Peter Acquah broke the deadlock in the 10th minute for the Porcupine Warriors.

However, after recess, former Asante Kotoko winger, Augustine Okrah scored in the 54th minute as the Hunters snatched a point from the Reds.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium stunned Dreams FC by a lone goal. Kwabena Boateng’s lone strike in the 33rd minute was enough as The Royals secured all three points.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park were stunned by Nsoatreman FC.

Eric Osei Bonsu scored in the 36th minute as the Nsoatre-based side secured all three points.

At Akoon Park, Medeama SC pipped FC Samartex 1996 by a lone goal. Jonathan Sowah’s lone strike in the 45th minute was enough for the home side.

Heart of Lions at the Hohoe Stadium were held to a goalless drawn game against Karela United.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United were stunned 3-1 by Aduana FC.

Abdul Shakur Lukman broke the deadlock for the home side in the 25th minute but Emmanuel Gyamfi scored in the 45th minute for the Ogya lads to end the first half 1-1.

After recess, Gyamfi scored again in the 80th minute before Isaac Mintah sealed the win with a fine strike.

Nsoatreman FC, Aduana FC, Great Olympics and Bofoakwa Tano occupy the top four.

Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions and Nations FC sit in the relegation zone.

The Matchday 8 games have been scheduled to get underway from Wednesday, 1st November to Thursday, October 2.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Bofoakwa Tano 1-1 Accra Lions

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 1-0 Nations FC

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Bechem United

Legon Cities 1-0 Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea 0-1 Nsoatreman FC

Medeama SC 1-0 Samartex FC

Heart of Lions 0-0 Karela United

Real Tamale United 1-3 Aduana FC