Asante Kotoko managed to break their streak of four consecutive losses with a gritty goalless draw against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday.

Eager to turn the tide after a string of disappointing performances, Kotoko faced a resilient Bechem United side, resulting in a deadlock as both teams fought hard to secure a crucial point.

— Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) April 6, 2024

The draw sees Asante Kotoko rise to seventh place in the Ghana Premier League standings, though their position could change after Sunday’s round 24 matches conclude.

Goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim played a pivotal role, pulling off several crucial saves to keep Kotoko’s hopes alive throughout the match.

The first half saw some drama unfold as a penalty decision for Bechem United was overturned by the referee after consulting his assistant, much to the frustration of the home fans. With results falling short of expectations, pressure continues to mount on coach Ogum, with calls for his dismissal growing louder among supporters.

On the other hand, Bechem United currently occupies fifth place in the league table with 34 points, with a game in hand. They remain in contention for a top-four finish this season.

Asante Kotoko’s winless streak in their last five matches, including four consecutive losses, has raised concerns among fans, who are demanding improvements from the team.

The Porcupine Warriors’ next challenge comes in the form of a crucial fixture against Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, April 11, as they seek to secure their first victory in six matches and reignite their campaign.