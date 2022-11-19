The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the twenty-six-man Black Stars contingent and the entire technical team of the nation’s support ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

According to the President, the Black Stars, who will be featuring and representing the nation at the Mundial in far-away Qatar “should know and feel that the entire nation, without the distinction of politics, religion, ethnicity; the entire Ghanaian nation is 100% solidly behind them.”

This was when the President met a delegation made up of and led by the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Ghana Football Association, and all the Supporters Unions of Ghana, on Thursday, 17th November 2022 at the Jubilee House, to sign the national flag; a move towards rallying popular support for the team, and wish them well in this national endeavor.

Delivering a message of optimism on the account of the Two-Zero victory over Switzerland in a pre-tournament friendly, President Akufo-Addo said, “I know that they are not there to make up the numbers and that they are going to give a very good account of themselves.”

READ ALSO

Therefore, he stated, “I want first of all to thank all of you, very much for making the effort to come and see me before the competition starts, so that we can all together wish the Black Stars the very best of luck,”.