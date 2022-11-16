Former Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Wilfred Osei Kwaku, says Otto Addo is not fit to lead Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Addo, who led the side to qualify for the Mundial, has come under criticism after unveiling his final 26-man squad for the tournament.

The likes of Joseph Paintsil, Jeffery Schlupp, and Majeed Ashimeru have all been left out of the squad despite their impressive performance at the respective clubs.

“For me, Otto Addo is not the right person to lead the Black Stars,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“When government was pushing for the appointment of Chris Hughton, the FA rejected it because they wanted someone they can manipulate.

“Otto Addo is a good scout and not a coach. We saw the handy work of Chris Hughton during the Nigeria game but for me, Otto Addo is not the best person to lead the team,” he added.

The Black Stars have opened camp in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the Mundial.

The team will be tested against Switzerland in a friendly on November 17 before they arrive in Doha on November 19.

Ghana, who are making their fourth appearance at the global’s biggest tournament will open their Group H campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The 22nd edition of the tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.