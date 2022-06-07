An agency engaged by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to facilitate the transportation of supporters to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Kenpong Travel and Tours says the experience of the Mundial will be one of a kind.

Group Chairman of Kenpong travel and tour, Kennedy Agyepong spent last week in Qatar making arrangements for their clients and Ghanaian fans who will travel to the tournament.

He held meetings with officials of the 2022 World Cup in charge of accommodation and transportation to finalise arrangements for team Ghana for the competition.

The delegation also inspected some facilities, including hotels, and hostels for accommodation for the different categories of packages they intend to roll out to Ghanaians.

Kenpong Group Chairman, Kennedy Agyepong has assured Ghanaians his outfit would deliver a memorable travel experience for fans, and his outfit is taking its time to ensure quality and reasonably-priced packages.

“The World Cup is a memorable event, and we want to give Ghanaians the best travel and World Cup experience in Qatar so we are taking our time to ensure the best for our fans,” said Kenpong on his return from Qatar.

“Accommodation, sightseeing, and smooth internal transportation are key elements of ensuring the best fan experience, and we have prioritised these, hence our series of visits to Qatar to see things ourselves without relying on third parties[for hearsay].”

Kenpong was named the official travel agent for Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign and they will announce the availability to Ghanaians.

“We will soon announce various packages, which will include visas, flight to Qatar, accommodation, match tickets, sightseeing, etc.”