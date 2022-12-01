Luis Suarez refused to apologize for his infamous 2010 handball against Ghana ahead of Friday’s clash at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The pair will go head-to-head on Friday with qualification for the last 16 on the line at the Al Janoub Stadium, with many football fans having refused to forgive the forward and hoping to dump him out of what is highly likely to be his last World Cup.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward caused outrage when he deliberately blocked a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyah on the goalline during the 2010 quarter-final between the two nations in South Africa.

Having then been sent off, the forward was seen celebrating as he headed down the tunnel when Asamoah Gyan struck his spot kick against the bar and over, with Uruguay going on to win on penalties and knock the last remaining African side out of the tournament.

Facing questions at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, quizzed if he’d apologize to Ghanaians, Suarez, who has always insisted he never did anything wrong in the incident, said “I don’t apologize about that, I took the handball, but Ghana player missed the penalty.

“I’d apologize if I injured a player or took a red card for this, but I took a red card (for the handball). It wasn’t my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty.

“You see the player who missed the penalty, he said he would do the same.”

Ghana would ensure a top two finish in Group H with a win on Friday, while a draw would be enough to see them through to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Uruguay has to win to have any chance of qualification.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.