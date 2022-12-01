The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published the provisional results for this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Council, in an earlier communiqué, revealed that it had completed the marking and coordination of the papers at all 49 venues and has commenced the processing of the results.

WAEC in a statement said investigations into examination irregularities detected during and after the exams are ongoing.

But today, many Senior High School graduates are already trying to access online portals to find out their grades after sitting for the examination.

Here is how to access the results after purchasing the results checker.

Click HERE and follow the steps below: