Moroccan Referee, Jiyed Redouane, has been appointed by FIFA to officiate the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar round two Matchday 1 qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia.

The 42-year-old has been a CAF and FIFA referee since 2009.

He led his first international match on 9 June 2012 and also officiated at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Jiyed also led matches in the qualifying series for the 2014 and 2018 World Cup.

He will be assisted by compatriots Azgaou Lahsen (Assistant I), Akarkad Mostafa (Assistant II) and Jayed Jalal (Fourth Referee).

Lawson-Hogban Latre-Kayi Edzona from Togo will work as Referee Assessor while Gomez Martin from The Gambia serves as the Match Commissioner.

The Group G encounter will take place in Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 19:00 Hours.