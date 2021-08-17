Black Stars Head Coach C.K. Akonnor and Head of the national teams’ department, Alex Asante, have arrived in Cameroon for Tuesday’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 draw.

The draw, which will take place at Palas de Congres Hotel in Yaounde on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, will see the 24 participating teams divided into six groups of four.

Ghana is placed in Pot 2 with record champions Egypt, two-time holders Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Host Cameroon is in Pot 1 with champions Algeria, 2019 finalists Senegal, three-time champions Nigeria and 1976 champions Morocco.

The 24 qualified teams are allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on the FIFA/Coca Cola World Ranking released on 12th August (the last ranking released before the date of the draw).

Coach Akonnor and Mr Asante have undergone their mandatory COVID-19 test and are set for the draw on Tuesday.