The Black Stars of Ghana opened training in Accra on Monday ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria on Friday in Kumasi.

Seven players were present on the first day of training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The remaining batch of the players were expected to arrive in the country on Monday evening.

The players, who took part in the training session, included Edmund Addo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Dennis Korsah, Andy Yiadom, Thomas Partey, Jojo Wollacott and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.

READ ALSO

Head coach Otto Addo and his two assistants, Didi Dramani and George Boateng took the team through a light recovery training, with Technical Advisor Chris Hughton also present.

The team is expected to train again on Tuesday morning before their departure to Kumasi in the evening where they will continue preparations for the crucial first-leg tie.

In Kumasi, the team will train on Wednesday and Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium before the game at 19:30GMT on Friday.

The Black Stars will travel to Abuja on March 29 for the return leg game at the Abiola National Stadium.