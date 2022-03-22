AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, has declared his readiness ahead of Black Stars’ crucial games against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The promising forward has been named in Black Stars 27-man squad for the playoff games.

The 19-year-old missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon citing personal reasons.

Afena-Gyan has been impressive under José Mourinho and has made 17 first-team appearances for Roma and has scored two goals in the process.

Ahead of the first leg tie against the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium, Afena-Gyan has declared that the team is ready for the crucial games.

READY



🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭



❤❤❤ — Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ohenegyanfelix9) March 21, 2022

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday with seven players at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana will host Nigeria on March 25 before the return game on March 29 at the Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Black Stars are hoping to return to the Mundial for the fourth time after missing out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.